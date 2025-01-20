DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Shares of DBVT opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.64.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

