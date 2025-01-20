Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Dell Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $109.65 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average of $120.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,573,009. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.