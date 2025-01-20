Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 272,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 324,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Digital Ally Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 407.65% and a negative net margin of 93.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

