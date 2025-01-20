Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $69,612,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,865,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,617,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,021,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,080,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after purchasing an additional 282,641 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

