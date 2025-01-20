Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) is Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $40.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

