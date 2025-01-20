Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,168 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $39,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,774,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,889,000 after buying an additional 521,068 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,900,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,043,000 after acquiring an additional 157,811 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,813,000 after purchasing an additional 149,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,616,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,639 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,626,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

