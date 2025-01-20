Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $61,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,827 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,967,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3,374.3% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 531,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,715,000 after buying an additional 443,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,103,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,339,000 after buying an additional 391,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $65.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.58.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

