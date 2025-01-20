Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,018,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 85,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $31.70 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.