Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Lifted by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,254,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $27.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

