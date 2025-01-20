Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 139758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of £6.32 million, a PE ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.81.

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

