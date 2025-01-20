Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Sells C$90,000.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Discovery Silver stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,627. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

