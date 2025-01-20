Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Sells C$90,000.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.
Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of Discovery Silver stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,627. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.
Discovery Silver Company Profile
