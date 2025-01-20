Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,129.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,719.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

