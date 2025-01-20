Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

KO stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

