Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $187.58 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.99.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at $71,828,542.08. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

