Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,777 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,777 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,871,000 after buying an additional 1,700,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,539,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,347,000 after buying an additional 895,884 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,215,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,003 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,341,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,499,000 after acquiring an additional 601,211 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,042,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $357.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

