Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,175.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $161.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $123.78 and a twelve month high of $166.47.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

