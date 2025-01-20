Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,756 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

