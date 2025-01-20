Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.