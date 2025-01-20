Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,865 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,094,000 after acquiring an additional 461,035 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,491,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,020,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,893,000 after acquiring an additional 512,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.