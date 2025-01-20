Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SAP by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SAP by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

SAP stock opened at $262.74 on Monday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $158.94 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The stock has a market cap of $322.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

