Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 700,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $356,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61,354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $915,449,000 after acquiring an additional 192,128 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.74.

UNH opened at $510.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $469.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.37 and a 200 day moving average of $563.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

