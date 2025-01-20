Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after acquiring an additional 793,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after purchasing an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after purchasing an additional 434,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

