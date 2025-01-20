Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,836 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

