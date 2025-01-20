DLK Investment Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DLK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.8% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,034,024.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,823 shares of company stock worth $2,171,194 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charles Schwab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

