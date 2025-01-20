DLK Investment Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DLK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $858.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.06 and a fifty-two week high of $941.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $884.58 and a 200 day moving average of $759.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,579.80. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.