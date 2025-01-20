Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.0% of Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,055,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.