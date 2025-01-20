Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Makes New $425,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $52.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

