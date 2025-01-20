DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Stake Boosted by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises 3.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMBS. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $545,000.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DMBS opened at $47.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.