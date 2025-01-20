DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Stake Boosted by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises 3.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMBS. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $545,000.
DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DMBS opened at $47.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $50.71.
DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile
The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Mortgage ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Unusual Call Option Volume in US Steel: Potential Upside Ahead?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Energy Storage Stocks Charging the Renewable Energy Sector
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Telecom Titans: Comparing Verizon and AT&T for Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.