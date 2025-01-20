DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 149,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

