DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of DRD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 149,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DRDGOLD
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.