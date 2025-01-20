Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Up 8.9% in December

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 837,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
In other news, insider Marc Semigran sold 29,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $882,060.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $199,398.04. This represents a 81.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800.31. The trade was a 87.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. 589,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,580. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.20.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
