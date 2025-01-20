Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 101,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 136,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Eguana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.