Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKWD stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,352,094. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $296,713.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,599.28. This represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKWD shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

