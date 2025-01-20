Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,484 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 44.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Kyndryl by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.85. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

