Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $124.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

