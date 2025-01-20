Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,924,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,691 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 4.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $238,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after buying an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $124.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.