Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,540,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 22,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

EPD stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

