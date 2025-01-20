Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 32991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.08.

About Entourage Health

(Get Free Report)

Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.