Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) CEO M Farooq Kathwari Sells 10,000 Shares

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $286,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,360,116.35. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $287,700.00.

ETD stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $728.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

