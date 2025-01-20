Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 14.3% in December

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.05% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

