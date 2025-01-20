Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $273.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $225.05 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.52 and a 200 day moving average of $262.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.