Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 361,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.21 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

