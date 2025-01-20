Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.