Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $1,132,000. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,111,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.90.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

