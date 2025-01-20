Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $117.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

