Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,177 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,177 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

