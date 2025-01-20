Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Short Interest Update

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

ES traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $57.91. 2,137,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 226.8% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.