Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EE. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

