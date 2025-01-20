Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on EE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EE stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $32.31. 158,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,899. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.09 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

