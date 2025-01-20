Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 354.3 days.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.6 %

EXETF opened at $7.15 on Monday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0279 per share. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently -185.01%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

