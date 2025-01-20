Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

